Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,172 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 131,372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Nixon Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 125,799 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after buying an additional 14,608 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 774,234 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $69,906,000 after buying an additional 48,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 159,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,519,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,610,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

