Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC Takes $277,000 Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,538 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 549.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 81.9% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.46. 1,898,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,107,419. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $89.00.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBY shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.47.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $416,852.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,286.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $416,852.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,052,023 shares of company stock worth $170,313,900. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

