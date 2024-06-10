Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY)

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Tamar Securities LLC grew its stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

TSLY traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $14.62. The company had a trading volume of 989,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,314. YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11.

About YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

