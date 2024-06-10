Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Receives $21.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter worth $48,000. Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 8.1% in the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 13.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $16.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.10. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $17.11.
Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.42 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 12.93%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.67%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 326.67%.
