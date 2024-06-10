Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Receives $21.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Insider Activity at Kimbell Royalty Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

In related news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 27,163 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $421,298.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 299,030 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,955.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 27,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $421,298.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 299,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,955.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $101,197.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,164 shares in the company, valued at $860,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,650 shares of company stock worth $1,348,495 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter worth $48,000. Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 8.1% in the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 13.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $16.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.10. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $17.11.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.42 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 12.93%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.67%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 326.67%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

