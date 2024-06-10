Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.77 and last traded at $19.72. Approximately 2,323,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 13,606,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average of $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 65,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 11.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 533,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 54,184 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 527,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 346,000 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 1,080,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,032,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,265,000 after purchasing an additional 89,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

