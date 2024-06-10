KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Gap Up to $97.99

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $97.99, but opened at $105.10. KKR & Co. Inc. shares last traded at $105.83, with a volume of 3,423,156 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.11. The company has a market cap of $95.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 15.70%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,814,013 shares of company stock valued at $71,428,603. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,808,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,708,000 after acquiring an additional 805,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,452,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,782 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,644,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,674,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,784 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,342,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,203,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $845,324,000 after acquiring an additional 365,449 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

