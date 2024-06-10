KOK Price Down 53.2% This Week (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 9th. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 53.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $915,318.83 and $124,542.80 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00010278 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00010719 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,609.27 or 0.99980177 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012318 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00095841 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00269487 USD and is up 52.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $155,084.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

