Komodo (KMD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.43 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. Komodo has a total market cap of $53.81 million and $1.43 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00045041 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00033910 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011398 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,023,950 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.