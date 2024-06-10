Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) CEO Sells $106,125.00 in Stock

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $106,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,626,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, May 28th, M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of Koppers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,900.00.

On Friday, May 24th, M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of Koppers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $107,825.00.

NYSE:KOP traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $41.38. 78,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.87. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.61.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $497.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.59%. Koppers's revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.89%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KOP shares. Singular Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

