Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $410.58

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 410.58 ($5.26) and last traded at GBX 410.58 ($5.26), with a volume of 2325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 470 ($6.02).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.82) price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KOS

Kosmos Energy Stock Down 5.4 %

About Kosmos Energy

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,140.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 477.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 489.24.

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.