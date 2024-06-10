Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $410.58

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 410.58 ($5.26) and last traded at GBX 410.58 ($5.26), with a volume of 2325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 470 ($6.02).
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.82) price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.
Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.
