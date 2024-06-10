KPP Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.64. 3,209,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133,337. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.36. The firm has a market cap of $117.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.58 and a 1-year high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.95.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

