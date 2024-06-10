KPP Advisory Services LLC Has $318,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

KPP Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CB. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 426.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after buying an additional 13,059,385 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $957,756,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,126,000 after buying an additional 518,535 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 495,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 19,454.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 485,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,860,000 after purchasing an additional 482,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Stock Performance
Shares of CB traded down $1.23 on Monday, reaching $265.99. 747,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,386. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $108.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.92. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $275.41.
Chubb Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,518,703 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.70.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
