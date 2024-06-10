KPP Advisory Services LLC Has $340,000 Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HEI. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HEICO by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 1.0% in the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in HEICO by 10.7% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on HEICO from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HEICO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $229.00) on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HEICO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

HEICO Stock Performance

HEICO stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.52. The stock had a trading volume of 315,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 69.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.53. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $155.42 and a 12 month high of $229.30.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $955.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.24 million. HEICO had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,953,559.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,953,559.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

