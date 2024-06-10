KPP Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,482 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 107.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 27.6% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 7.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 14.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 70.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Diageo by 17.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Trading Down 1.9 %

Diageo stock traded down $2.69 on Friday, hitting $136.06. 562,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.42. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $131.43 and a 1 year high of $179.78.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

