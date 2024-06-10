KPP Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,145,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,640,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,053,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,089,000 after purchasing an additional 588,875 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 74.2% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 919,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,985,000 after purchasing an additional 391,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6,248.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 293,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 288,685 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $3,341,711.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,261,880.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $3,341,711.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,261,880.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $234,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,207.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,012 shares of company stock worth $9,608,319 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

APLS traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.37. The company had a trading volume of 508,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,230. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average of $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). The company had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.37 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 284.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APLS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

