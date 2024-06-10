KPP Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

KPP Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.45. The company had a trading volume of 180,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,595. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $125.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.