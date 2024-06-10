Kynam Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Kynam Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,005,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 194,096 shares during the period. Celldex Therapeutics accounts for 13.2% of Kynam Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kynam Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $119,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Celldex Therapeutics

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, VP Richard M. Wright sold 46,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $1,579,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Richard M. Wright sold 46,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $1,579,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,388,889 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CLDX stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.64. 539,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,676. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $53.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.76.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,385.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLDX shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CLDX

Celldex Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.