Kynam Capital Management LP Has $27.55 Million Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Kynam Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,466,807 shares during the quarter. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals comprises 3.1% of Kynam Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kynam Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.25% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $27,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 955,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 147,699 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,278,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven K. Galson purchased 21,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $120,450.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,014.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven K. Galson purchased 21,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $120,450.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,014.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Levin purchased 7,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,888.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 103,601 shares of company stock valued at $596,338 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $6.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,285,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,670. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.57. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $8.66.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.62 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

