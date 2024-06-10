Kynam Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Kynam Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,768 shares during the quarter. Centessa Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.4% of Kynam Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kynam Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.45% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNTA. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,830,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,313,000 after buying an additional 580,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after buying an additional 283,469 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,018,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 117,368 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 381,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 43,539 shares during the period. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 51,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $607,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CNTA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,307. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a current ratio of 10.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

