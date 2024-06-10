Lake Street Capital Raises Argan (NYSE:AGX) Price Target to $85.00

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Argan from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Argan Stock Performance

NYSE AGX opened at $76.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.28. Argan has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Argan had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $157.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Argan’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Argan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Argan’s payout ratio is 42.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $899,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,858.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Argan news, Director Mano S. Koilpillai sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $166,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,098.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $899,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,858.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,606 shares of company stock worth $2,394,182. 11.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Argan

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Argan during the 3rd quarter worth $493,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Argan during the third quarter worth about $666,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Argan during the third quarter worth about $1,298,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Argan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Argan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $708,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Further Reading

