Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Maxim Group from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Lakeland Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Lakeland Industries Stock Performance

LAKE opened at $22.36 on Thursday. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $165.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 27,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

