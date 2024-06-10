Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

LARK stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $105.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.44. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $21.78.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Landmark Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

In other news, Director Angela S. Hurt acquired 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $81,466.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,994.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,882 shares of company stock worth $93,804 in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LARK. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

