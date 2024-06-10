Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 323,451 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 149,853 shares.The stock last traded at $51.39 and had previously closed at $52.20.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.56.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($1.11). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 87.75% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $779,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,332 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,817.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 9,080.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 10.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

