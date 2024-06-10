Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Shares Purchased by Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,140 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth $141,804,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,069,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,541,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,329,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

LLYVK traded down $0.92 on Monday, hitting $35.89. The company had a trading volume of 262,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,737. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.18. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $44.16.

Liberty Live Group ( NASDAQ:LLYVK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.78). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Live Group will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 333,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,656,850.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,944,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,826,061.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 333,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,656,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,944,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,826,061.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,492,894 shares of company stock valued at $121,296,950 and sold 229,161 shares valued at $15,947,127.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

