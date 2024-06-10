Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

LWAY has been the topic of several other reports. Noble Financial raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lifeway Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

Shares of LWAY opened at $13.12 on Friday. Lifeway Foods has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38. The company has a market cap of $193.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $44.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lifeway Foods will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lifeway Foods

In related news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $44,956.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,656,990.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $174,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,084,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,977,037.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $44,956.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,300,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,656,990.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,297 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,444. Insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $1,353,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 31,813 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

