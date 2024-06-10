Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Acquires 135,000 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 725,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned 0.32% of Independence Realty Trust worth $11,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $545,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 493,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,044,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after purchasing an additional 46,841 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 485,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRT. TheStreet downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Independence Realty Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.33. 3,252,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,430. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -577.47, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,132.62%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.