Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Acquires 30,181 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 97.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,261 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,181 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 0.7% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $16,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 640,870 shares of company stock valued at $182,545,398. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus upped their price target on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.85. 6,883,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,260,156. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.90. The firm has a market cap of $234.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

