Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Acquires 7,060 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $10,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in McKesson by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Argus increased their price objective on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.47.

McKesson Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $586.90. The stock had a trading volume of 541,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,657. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $383.82 and a twelve month high of $591.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $545.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.14. The stock has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $392,895.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,169.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,204 shares of company stock worth $15,699,113. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

