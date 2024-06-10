Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 260,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,586,000. Rexford Industrial Realty accounts for about 0.7% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Rexford Industrial Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REXR. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5,510.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REXR traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $44.12. 818,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.30). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.417 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 153.21%.

REXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

