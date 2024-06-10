Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 47,139 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 113.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in MetLife by 2.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 391,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 32,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.17. 820,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,003. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.97 and a 52-week high of $74.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.12.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

