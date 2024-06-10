Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 103.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 37,640 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Matson worth $8,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 239,439 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,243,000 after acquiring an additional 195,939 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,074,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,295,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 653,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,989,000 after acquiring an additional 65,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,163 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,131,000 after acquiring an additional 59,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Trading Down 0.4 %

MATX traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,565. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.11. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $129.46.

Matson Announces Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $722.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.44 million. Matson had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.61%. Matson’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $126,268.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,261.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $98,765.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,547. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $126,268.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,261.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,656 shares of company stock worth $746,256. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Matson

Matson Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.