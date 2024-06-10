Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,153 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned 0.13% of International Seaways worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INSW. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Insider Activity

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $825,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,850.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $825,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,850.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $64,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,529. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Seaways Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of INSW stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.85. 158,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,649. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $65.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.87.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.12 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 49.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.32%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.49%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

