Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 82.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,000 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Post worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POST. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Post during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Post by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Post during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE POST traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.19. The company had a trading volume of 87,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,061. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $78.85 and a one year high of $108.17.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.38%. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $158,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,762,225.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $424,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,456.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $158,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,762,225.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,345 shares of company stock worth $2,344,320 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

