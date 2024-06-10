Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of RH worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in RH by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $616,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,086.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,000 shares of company stock worth $28,897,430 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH traded up $2.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $271.49. 226,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,064. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.51. RH has a twelve month low of $207.26 and a twelve month high of $406.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.36.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a negative return on equity of 777.61% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. RH’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RH will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RH. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RH from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of RH from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.00.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

