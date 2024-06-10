Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter worth $102,535,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,947,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,119,000 after buying an additional 22,776 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,385,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,029,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,888,000 after acquiring an additional 375,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 137,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JBGS traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.39. 274,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,469. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.07.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -50.36%.

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

