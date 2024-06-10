Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Makes New $3.92 Million Investment in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 141,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 166.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $292,717.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on Alkermes
Alkermes Stock Performance
NASDAQ ALKS traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $23.76. 321,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.65. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.47.
Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.
Alkermes declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
About Alkermes
Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alkermes
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- How HP Stock Could Bring Double-Digit Upside for Buffett
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.