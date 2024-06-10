Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Makes New $3.92 Million Investment in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 141,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 166.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $292,717.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Alkermes from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group downgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

Alkermes Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALKS traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $23.76. 321,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.65. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.47.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

