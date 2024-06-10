Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Purchases 10,406 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $11,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Ferguson by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ferguson by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ferguson by 16.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,021,000 after acquiring an additional 83,939 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ferguson by 3.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 44.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.68. 1,098,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,573. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $144.08 and a 1 year high of $224.86. The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.81 and its 200 day moving average is $200.64.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FERG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.50.

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

