Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Purchases 363,079 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 387.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,079 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up approximately 0.8% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $16,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE TFC traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $36.17. 4,814,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,881,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.77.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.