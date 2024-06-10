Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,034 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 344.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Illumina by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $5.23 on Monday, hitting $108.47. 1,644,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,546. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $212.49. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.24.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

