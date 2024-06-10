Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,266 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 769.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.47.
Charter Communications Stock Down 0.5 %
CHTR traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $275.40. 198,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.85. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
