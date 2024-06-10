Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,266 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 769.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.47.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.5 %

CHTR traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $275.40. 198,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.85. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

