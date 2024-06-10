Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 960.9% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 156,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after acquiring an additional 142,028 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $35,512,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $168.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.70.

DLTR traded down $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.78. 861,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,376. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.22. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $154.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

