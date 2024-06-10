Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 87,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,434,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $698,663,000 after acquiring an additional 29,190 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in State Street by 4.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,624,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $309,677,000 after purchasing an additional 180,093 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in State Street by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,658,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,405,000 after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in State Street by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,462,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,170,000 after purchasing an additional 537,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in State Street by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,597,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,243,000 after purchasing an additional 79,746 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Price Performance

NYSE:STT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.76. 2,213,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,589. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on State Street

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.