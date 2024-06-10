Lisk (LSK) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $187.19 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $187.19 million and $4.74 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00001887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001019 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000820 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001230 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

