Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $535.00

Literacy Capital PLC (LON:BOOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 535 ($6.85) and last traded at GBX 535 ($6.85), with a volume of 3178 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 524.50 ($6.72).

Literacy Capital Stock Up 2.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 513.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 493.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £321 million, a PE ratio of 651.88 and a beta of -0.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher Sellers acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 490 ($6.28) per share, with a total value of £36,750 ($47,085.20). 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Literacy Capital Company Profile

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, buyout, growth capital, MBIs, M&A, mature, family owned, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. The firm is sector agnostic. The firm seeks to invest in United Kingdom.

