Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,184 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $1,190,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 478,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,808,000 after buying an additional 189,987 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 99,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 27,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYV traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,180. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

LYV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.58.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

