Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $4.02 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 92.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.81.

Equinix Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $755.98. 75,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,473. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $759.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $805.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.80 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.29, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

