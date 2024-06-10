Logan Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,662 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 19,615 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of BCE by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 74,757 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in BCE by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 40,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Argus lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC raised shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

BCE Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BCE traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.97. 448,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,893. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.71. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $46.58. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.57.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. BCE had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.738 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 204.86%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

