Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 277 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 396,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,669,000 after purchasing an additional 40,406 shares during the last quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 48,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,608 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Align Technology by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 58,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Align Technology by 9.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,866,000 after purchasing an additional 90,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Align Technology by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.00.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $256.07. 152,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,814. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $286.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.96. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

