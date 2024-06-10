Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 708 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,831 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Shopify by 4,007.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 34,624 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,551,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.23. 2,601,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,285,162. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.81. The stock has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.74.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

