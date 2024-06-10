Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,379. The stock has a market cap of $123.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.47.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

